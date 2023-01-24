Cookson Elementary honor roll students

TROY — Cookson Elementary School fourth grade students who earned a place on the second quarter honor roll list are: Sophia Asbury, Hamilton Barnhart, Ashlyn Blair, Curtis Burns, Lyla Conley, Marriyon Curry, Ciaran Eardly, Daniel Fuller, Rylen Hobbs, Harper Jones, Adriana Kellum, Israel Rivas, Jacob Rosen, Cecelia Rosener, Kessler Rowe, Luxon Rowe, Alexa Steinke, Lilyanna Stuchell, Alan Tucker, Angelina Wehrkamp, Lucas Wheeler, Ella Wiford and Lane Yohey.

Students in the fourth grade who finished the second quarter with straight A’s include: Claire Bowers, Audrey Goad, Trent Muhlenkamp, Harrison Shafer and Niklaus St Myers.

Fifth graders on the second quarter honor roll are: Harmonee Bailey, Pyxie Blair, Chloie Craft, Marissa Gil, Reece Goldsmith, Bronson Huelskamp, Emmitt Landess, Luke Lawson, Lillian LeGrant, Shaylah Marshia, Jayce Morgan, Camila Oyervides, Josiah Roberts and Nyx Spain.

Cookson Elementary fifth graders who earned straight A’s for the second quarter are: Spencer Amburn, Raelann Daniels, Elijah Perrin, Liberty Reck, Matthew Scalice, Aubrei Smith, Taylor Tasker, Elijah Wooddell and Landon Youssef.