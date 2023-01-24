Troy-Hayner Cultural Center to host Young Masters exhibit

Troy — Artwork from students at schools throughout the city of Troy will be on display at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center starting on Friday, Feb. 17, as part of the annual Young Masters exhibit.

“The works are going to be floor-to-ceiling,” Exhibit Coordinator Leona Sargent said. “There will be about 300 works of art on display.”

“There’s no way to put it in a nutshell,” she said. “It’s anything from drawings to sculptures.”

The Young Masters exhibit will feature works in a variety of different mediums, created by kindergarten through 12th-grade students at all Troy schools.

“It’s all of the schools inside the Troy city limits,” Sargent said. “It includes the Overfield School and Troy Christian Elementary and Senior High. It includes St. Pat’s, as well as all of the Troy City Schools.”

“It’s basically all the lessons they have done this school year,” she said. “The teachers pick out a few of the best examples.”

Artwork will be displayed in several areas of the Hayner-Cultural Center. “It’s in all of our display areas, which is the second-floor hallway, the Fulker-Nichols Art Gallery on the second floor, and the first floor hallway,” Sargent said.

Admission to the Young Masters exhibit is free, and the show will be open to the public during the Cultural Center’s normal hours.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is open from 7 to 9 p.m. on Mondays; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on Fridays and Saturdays; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

“Not every student will have a piece of artwork in the show,” Sargent said. “It’s actually considered an honor to have your artwork displayed.”

Located at 301 W. Main St., the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the taxpayers of Troy and the generous donations of the Friends of Hayner. The mission is to preserve and maintain the Hayner mansion as a cultural resource center for the present and as a historical legacy for the future generations of the community of Troy.

More information can be found online at www.troyhayner.org