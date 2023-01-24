Edison State to host Open House in February

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting an Open House on Monday, Feb. 20. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs; tour the campus; and learn more about student support services, financial aid, scholarship opportunities, and Edison State’s current tuition waivers: the CCP/Career-Tech and 25&UP Finish Fast waivers.

Available to 2023 high school graduates, the CCP/Career-Tech tuition waiver covers 100% of the tuition cost for students who have completed at least six credit hours through College Credit Plus (CCP) with Edison State, articulated coursework, or Career-Technical Assurance Guide (CTAG).

Edison State is also assisting adults ages 25 and over with the 25&UP Finish Fast tuition waiver. The 100% tuition waiver applies to any accelerated associate degree, short-term technical certificate, or one-year certificate offered in person or online.

The Open House will also include a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) workshop and “The Edison State Experience” and “Paying for College: Financial Aid and Scholarships” information sessions.

Learn more about Edison State’s Open House, view a full schedule of events, and register to attend by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/openhouse. Contact Enrollment Management with any questions by calling 937-778-8600 or emailing [email protected]