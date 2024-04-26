Correction

In the Piqua fire training story in the Sunday, April 21, edition of the Miami Valley Today, it should have clarified that the Ohio EPA and the city of Piqua made the decision to shut down the Fire Training Facility, and additionally, the facility was closed down because it was determined that Energy Safety Response Group (ESRG) exceeded the scope of its issued permit, and not due to the lithium-ion battery burning being unsafe to the community.

The Fire Training Facility was closed to ESRG on Sept. 22, 2023.