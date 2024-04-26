2024 Versailles FFA Farm Day set

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA will host its 2024 Versailles FFA Farm Day on May 10 at the Goettemoeller farm in Versailles.

The event will host three counties with over 700 students from Darke, Miami, and Shelby Counties. Participating schools include Ansonia Elementary, Covington Elementary, Franklin Monroe Elementary, Holy Angels Catholic Elementary, Piqua Catholic Elementary, Russia Elementary and Versailles Elementary.

The purpose of the day is to educate children and adults about where food comes from and the importance of agriculture.

The students participating in Farm Day will spend two and a half hours at the farm rotating around to different stations, with the first wave of students arriving at 8:30 a.m. The event will conclude at 2:20 p.m.