Thursday Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team couldn’t get a hit in an 11-0 loss to Northmont Thursday.
Sophia Knife pitched for the Trojans, striking out three.
Piqua 6,
Tippecanoe 5
TIPP CITY — The Piqua softball team got back on track Thursday.
Taylan Swartz was 3-for-4, Audrey Bean was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Sam Clark had a double and two RBIs and Ella Snyder had a triple and two RBIs.
Dylan Weatherly and Julia Coppess combined to strikeout five and walk one.
For Tippecanoe, Charlize McCormick was 3-for-4 with a double, Emily Aselage was 2-for-4, Kyla Fry was 2-for-2 with a double and Graci Anderson and Addy Chaney had one double each.
Jaina Drum and Rylan Elms combined to strikeout five and walk five.
Miami East 27,
Troy Christian 0
TROY — The Miami East softball team got a road win Thursday.
Whitni Enis was 4-for-5 with five RBIs, Jacquelin Kadel was 4-for-5 with a double and five RBIs, Abigail Kadel had a home run and two RBIs and Madison Maxson was 2-for-3 with a double.
Tenly Potter had four RBIs, Jaylen Carter had three RBIs, Alli Rose had two RBIs and Kylie Gentis was 2-for-4.
Jacqueline Kadel and Gentis combined on a one-hitter, striking out four and walking one.
Lainey Crawford had a single for Troy Christian.
Kaylee Eschete and Annie Twiss combined to walk 12.
Covington 16,
Milton-Union 6
WEST MILTON — The Covington softball team picked up a road win Thursday.
KaryAnne Turner was 4-for-4 with a homer and six RBIs, Jayda McClure was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Ava Hartwig was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Kamryn Barnes was 3-for-4 with a double and Stevi Newhousr had two RBIs.
Turner struck out 11 on the mound.
For Milton-Union, Addy Sanders was 2-for-3, Mylee Jones was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs and Madalyn McGuffy was 2-for-3.
Jones, Caley McCarroll and Carly Zimmer combined to strikeout six and walk four.
Newton 8,
Preble Shawnee 1
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team got a win Thursday.
Hannah Williams was 2-for-3 with two doubles, Bre Ingle had two RBIs, Cori Haines was 2-for-3 and Layla Van Culin had a double and two RBIs.
Van Culin pitched a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.
Tri-Village 8,
Bradford 2
BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team dropped a game Thursday.
Lilly Canan and Vivian Harleman both doubled at the plate.
Harleman and Tegan Canan combined on a 10-hitter, striking out three.