Thursday Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team couldn’t get a hit in an 11-0 loss to Northmont Thursday.

Sophia Knife pitched for the Trojans, striking out three.

Piqua 6,

Tippecanoe 5

TIPP CITY — The Piqua softball team got back on track Thursday.

Taylan Swartz was 3-for-4, Audrey Bean was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Sam Clark had a double and two RBIs and Ella Snyder had a triple and two RBIs.

Dylan Weatherly and Julia Coppess combined to strikeout five and walk one.

For Tippecanoe, Charlize McCormick was 3-for-4 with a double, Emily Aselage was 2-for-4, Kyla Fry was 2-for-2 with a double and Graci Anderson and Addy Chaney had one double each.

Jaina Drum and Rylan Elms combined to strikeout five and walk five.

Miami East 27,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Miami East softball team got a road win Thursday.

Whitni Enis was 4-for-5 with five RBIs, Jacquelin Kadel was 4-for-5 with a double and five RBIs, Abigail Kadel had a home run and two RBIs and Madison Maxson was 2-for-3 with a double.

Tenly Potter had four RBIs, Jaylen Carter had three RBIs, Alli Rose had two RBIs and Kylie Gentis was 2-for-4.

Jacqueline Kadel and Gentis combined on a one-hitter, striking out four and walking one.

Lainey Crawford had a single for Troy Christian.

Kaylee Eschete and Annie Twiss combined to walk 12.

Covington 16,

Milton-Union 6

WEST MILTON — The Covington softball team picked up a road win Thursday.

KaryAnne Turner was 4-for-4 with a homer and six RBIs, Jayda McClure was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Ava Hartwig was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Kamryn Barnes was 3-for-4 with a double and Stevi Newhousr had two RBIs.

Turner struck out 11 on the mound.

For Milton-Union, Addy Sanders was 2-for-3, Mylee Jones was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs and Madalyn McGuffy was 2-for-3.

Jones, Caley McCarroll and Carly Zimmer combined to strikeout six and walk four.

Newton 8,

Preble Shawnee 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team got a win Thursday.

Hannah Williams was 2-for-3 with two doubles, Bre Ingle had two RBIs, Cori Haines was 2-for-3 and Layla Van Culin had a double and two RBIs.

Van Culin pitched a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.

Tri-Village 8,

Bradford 2

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team dropped a game Thursday.

Lilly Canan and Vivian Harleman both doubled at the plate.

Harleman and Tegan Canan combined on a 10-hitter, striking out three.