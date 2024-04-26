Thursday Baseball Roundup

MIAMISBURG — The Troy baseball team lost 4-3 to Miamisburg in 10 innings Thursday.

Maatthew Hempker was 3-for-5, Ryder Kirtley was 2-for-4, Caleb Akins was 2-for-5 and Hayden Frey had a double.

Evan Kaiser, Caleb Akins, Carson Riddle and Bryce Clawson combined to strikeout 12 and walk 10.

Miami East 8,

Troy Christian 1

TROY — The Miami East baseball team got a road win in TRC action Thursday.

Keidin Pratt and Layton Hughes were 2-for-4 and Owen Haak was 2-for-3.

Jack Hamaker was 2-for-3 with a double, Wes Penny was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Vincent Crane had a double.

Adam Lawson, KJ Gustin and Connor Apple combined on a three-hitter, striking out four and walking three.

Judah Simmons, Gabe Barhorst and Carson Dyer combined to strikeout six and walk two for Troy Christian.

Covington 7,

Milton-Union 2

WEST MILTON — The Covington baseball team got a road win Tuesday in TRC action.

Tyler Jay was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Brairen Denson was 2-for-4 and Ashton Skaggs had two RBIs.

Skaggs pitched a five-hitter, striking out five and walking three.

For Milton-Union, Peyton Nichols was 2-for-3 with a double.

Hunter Fraley and Wyatt Kimmel combined on a six-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

Bethel 13,

Northridge 3

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team picked up a home win Thursday.

Elijah Schroeder was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Braylon Schroeder had two RBIs and Anderson Mohler was 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs.

Evan Goodman had a double and two RBIs.

Gabe Veldman and Lucas Buckholtz combined on a four-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

Lehman Catholic 7,

Riverside 2

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team picked up a win Thursday.

Turner Lachey was 2-for-3, Korban Schmiesing was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, JD Barhorst was 2-for-4 and Colin Potts was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Lachey pitched a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

Bradford 3,

Tri-Village 2

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team got a home win Thursday.

Tucker Miller was 2-for-2 and Landon Wills was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Wills and Miller combined on a six-hitter, striking out seven and walking seven.

Newton 5,

Preble Shawnee 2

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team got a win Thursday.

Rhett Koffer was 2-for-3, Cole Alexander was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Brady Wackler had two RBIs.

Ty Schauer pitched a four-hitter, striking out three and walking four.