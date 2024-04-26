Thursday Baseball Roundup

MIAMISBURG — The Troy baseball team lost 4-3 to Miamisburg in 10 innings Thursday.
Maatthew Hempker was 3-for-5, Ryder Kirtley was 2-for-4, Caleb Akins was 2-for-5 and Hayden Frey had a double.
Evan Kaiser, Caleb Akins, Carson Riddle and Bryce Clawson combined to strikeout 12 and walk 10.
Miami East 8,
Troy Christian 1
TROY — The Miami East baseball team got a road win in TRC action Thursday.
Keidin Pratt and Layton Hughes were 2-for-4 and Owen Haak was 2-for-3.
Jack Hamaker was 2-for-3 with a double, Wes Penny was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Vincent Crane had a double.
Adam Lawson, KJ Gustin and Connor Apple combined on a three-hitter, striking out four and walking three.
Judah Simmons, Gabe Barhorst and Carson Dyer combined to strikeout six and walk two for Troy Christian.
Covington 7,
Milton-Union 2
WEST MILTON — The Covington baseball team got a road win Tuesday in TRC action.
Tyler Jay was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Brairen Denson was 2-for-4 and Ashton Skaggs had two RBIs.
Skaggs pitched a five-hitter, striking out five and walking three.
For Milton-Union, Peyton Nichols was 2-for-3 with a double.
Hunter Fraley and Wyatt Kimmel combined on a six-hitter, striking out six and walking one.
Bethel 13,
Northridge 3
BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team picked up a home win Thursday.
Elijah Schroeder was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Braylon Schroeder had two RBIs and Anderson Mohler was 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs.
Evan Goodman had a double and two RBIs.
Gabe Veldman and Lucas Buckholtz combined on a four-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.
Lehman Catholic 7,
Riverside 2
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team picked up a win Thursday.
Turner Lachey was 2-for-3, Korban Schmiesing was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, JD Barhorst was 2-for-4 and Colin Potts was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Lachey pitched a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking one.
Bradford 3,
Tri-Village 2
BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team got a home win Thursday.
Tucker Miller was 2-for-2 and Landon Wills was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Wills and Miller combined on a six-hitter, striking out seven and walking seven.
Newton 5,
Preble Shawnee 2
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team got a win Thursday.
Rhett Koffer was 2-for-3, Cole Alexander was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Brady Wackler had two RBIs.
Ty Schauer pitched a four-hitter, striking out three and walking four.