Milton-Union High School has announced its 2024 prom court. Members on the court includes Rachel Jacobs, left to right, Ava Berberich, Savanna Smith, Meadow Gabbard, Carter Berner, Zach Lovin, Peyton Nichols and Colin Fogle. Prom will be held at Cooper’s Farm in Ludlow Falls on Saturday, April 27, with dinner and then the dance from 8-11 p.m.

Courtesy photo | Milton-Union Exempted Village School District