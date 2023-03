In Deb Hogshead’s March 5 Their View opinion piece, titled “Protecting the public from corporate harm,” the sentences about the 1892 Standard Oil lawsuit should have read as follows: In 1892, Ohio’s Republican Attorney General, David K. Watson, won a lawsuit against Standard Oil. The largest and most powerful corporation at the time, Standard Oil lost its appeal to exist when the U.S. Supreme Court ordered its dissolution in 1911.

