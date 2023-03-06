County record

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-6:58 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing at the Miami County Jail on West Main Street.

-5:38 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 700 block of Wisteria Drive in Monroe Township.

SUNDAY

-1:01 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Lightner Road in Monroe Township.

SATURDAY

-9:20 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 4000 block of Kessler-Frederick Road in Kessler.

-5:41 p.m.: trespassing, theft. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 5000 block of East U.S. Route 36 in Brown Township. A mini dirt bike was also stolen from the residence and recovered from a nearby corn field.

-9:34 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 5000 block of East state Route 55 in Lost Creek Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.