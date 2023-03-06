Several men arragined in court

By Haylee Pence

TROY – Seth Johnson, the man changed with aggravated murder after his step-father died following an arson fire set on Feb. 12, pled not guilty in the Miami County Court of Common Pleas on Monday.

Several other individuals were also arraigned on Monday, March 6, by Judge Jeannine Pratt of the Miami County Court of Common Pleas.

Johnson, 24, of St. Paris, pled not guilty to one charge of aggravated murder and one charge of aggravated arson. Previously, the aggravated arson charge was presented in the Miami County Municipal Court and then transferred to Common Pleas Court. The victim, Jack Noble, 58, of Laura, died after a fire that was set on Feb. 12, which resulted in the aggravated murder charge, according to state’s counsel.

Pratt set Johnson’s bond at $1 million for both charges. If bond is posted, Johnson will be required to follow restrictions including GPS monitoring and house arrest.

For more information on the story, visit www.miamivalleytoday.com/man-dies-of-injuries-suffered-in-laura-house-fire/.

Kamron Bryant, 18, of Piqua, pled not guilty to the following charges, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and assault. Bryant was indicted on these charges on March 1. Bond was set at $75,000 originally in Miami County Juvenile Court which Pratt continued. If bond is posted, Bryant will be required to follow restrictions including no contact with the victims or presence at the business the incident occurred, Golden Bowl Buffet.

Nicholas Shellenberger, 45, of Pleasant Hill, pled not guilty to the single charge of having an unlawful interest in a public contract. Pratt released Shellenberger on an own-recognizance (OR) bond requiring Shellenberger to be fingerprinted, to appear in court, along with keeping in contact with his counsel.

Michael Sharp, 65, of Ludlow Falls, pled not guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence (OVI). Sharp was also released on an OR bond with similar requirements to Shellenberger’s. Additionally, Sharp is required to provide drug screenings and to not partake in alcohol or drugs.

Finally, Jack Staudt III, 49, of Covington, pled not guilty to the charge of assault on a peace officer. Staudt was also released on an OR bond requiring him to be fingerprinted, to appear in court and keep in contact with his counsel.