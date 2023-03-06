Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-8:14 p.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Linwood Drive and Meadow Lane.

-1:09 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of West Franklin Street.

-11:35 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 2000 block of Patterson Lane. Patrick P. Rinehart, 38, of Troy, was charged with menacing.

-8:52 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at McKaig Court Apartments on McKaig Avenue.

-5:41 a.m. burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at K’s Hamburger Shop on East Main Street. A front window was broken overnight and several items were taken from the business.

SATURDAY

-10:35 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Kroger on West Market Street.

-9:13 p.m.: child endangering. Tykelia S. Thomas, 34, of Troy, was charged with endangering children.

-8:34 p.m.: drug possession. Ryan S. Morris, 31, of Middletown, was charged with possession of marijuana.

-5:57 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1100 block of York Lane.

-11:03 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Verizon on West Market Street.

-12:53 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive. After investigation, a male subject was charged with DUI after it was discovered that a private property crash had occurred.

FRIDAY

-10:58 p.m.: DUI. Carly J. Miranda, 23, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-7:22 p.m.: false alarms. Vanessa M. Martinez, 38, of Troy, was charged with making false alarms.

-6:32 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Lincoln Community Center on Ash Street.

