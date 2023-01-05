Council appoints boards, commissions members

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Council made nominations for which individuals they think are qualified and appropriate to sit on the councils and committees for the city of Tipp City Tuesday night.

The first appointment made was the appointment of Allen Worthen to the Board of Zoning Appeals for three years ending Dec. 31, 2025. Worthen was nominated by Council member Robert Schwab.

Two positions with the Cable Access Commission were filled by the council with the nominations of Michael McCaffrey and Sabra Tomb. McCaffrey and Tomb will serve on the commission for two years ending April 20, 2024. Then, Joanna Pittenger nominated Joshua Patterson to be appointed to the Civil Service Commission for an unexpired term expiring April 5, 2023.

A motion was made to appoint Stan Evans and John Kessler to the Community Reinvestment Corporation for three year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2025. The two were nominated by Pittenger and their nomination was unanimously approved. Next, Douglas Slagel nominated Katelyn Berbach to sit on the Parks Advisory Board for an unexpired term expiring on Dec. 31, 2023. Berbach was appointed unanimously.

Vivian Davis and Chelsea Lay were unanimously appointed by the council to the Planning Board for three year terms which expire on Dec. 1, 2025. The two were appointed based on nominations from Schwab. Schwab also nominated two individuals to the Restoration Board for three year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2025. His nominations led to the appointment of Nate Benedict and Heather Bailey.

Pittenger then nominated Adam Blake to be appointed to the Tree Board for a three year term expiring on Dec. 31, 2025. Blake’s appointment was approved unanimously by the council. Pittenger also nominated Eric Mack as a representative and Matt Spring as an alternate representative for the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission’s Technical Advisory Committee for one year terms ending on Dec. 31, 2023. The nominations were approved unanimously.

Council member Ryan Liddy made multiple nominations starting with the nominations of Robert Schwab as a council member representative and Matt Spring as a staff alternate for the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and Transportation Committee. The two were appointed by the council for one year terms ending on Dec. 31, 2023. Liddy also nominated Douglas Slagel and Mayor Mike McFarland to be representative and alternate, respectively, for the Tipp City Volunteer Firemen’s Dependent Board. Liddy’s nominations were approved with Slagel and McFarland abstaining from the vote.

Council member Greg Enslen nominated council members Kathryn Huffman and Joanna Pittenger to sit on the Tipp-Monroe Community Services Inc. Advisory Board for one year terms expiring on Dec. 31, 2023. Enslen’s nominations were approved unanimously with Pittenger abstaining. Also appointed on nominations from Enslen were McFarland and Mack to the OMEA Board for one year terms ending on Dec. 31, 2023.

Schwab made his final nominations for the evening when he nominated John Green and Matt Spring to be appointed to the Tipp City Tax Incentive Review Council for one year terms, expiring on Dec. 31, 2023. His nominations were approved unanimously.

Pittenger’s last nominations included a nomination for Liddy and Timothy Eggleston to the Downtown Tipp City Partnership for one year terms. Liddy abstained from the vote, but the two were appointed unanimously. Also appointed based on nominations from Pittenger were Huffman and Liddy to the Community Investment Corporation.

Then, McFarland nominated Pittenger to sit on the Miami County Council for a one year term expiring on Dec. 31, 2023. Pittenger abstained from the vote and was appointed unanimously by her fellow council members.