TROY — OSU Extension in Miami County is offering a Dining with Diabetes Class. The program consists of four sessions covering a variety of food and diabetes related topics.

Participants will receive a kit to cook the food in their own homes along with other incentives for participating. All classes are free and held virtually. Classes start Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. Participation is free, with registration required.

Contact the OSU Extension Office in Miami County at [email protected] to register today.