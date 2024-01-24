Council OKs final Summit Landing Subdivision plan

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY – The Tipp City City Council approved the final plan for a new subdivision, accepted an application for annexation and approved the purchase of new equipment for the Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services department, during its Jan. 16 meeting.

The final plan for section one of the Summit Landing Subdivision includes 24 lots equalling approximately 18.681 acres. The lots are to include 21 single-family home lots and three lots for community space or storm water runoff.

The first reading of this ordinance accompanied a resolution, which passed at the previous council meeting, approving the construction and subdividers agreements.

The ordinance approving the final plan passed unanimously at the Jan. 16 meeting.

The second reading of an ordinance accepting the application for annexation of about 1.417 acres located at 1400 W. Main St. passed unanimously, annexing the property from Monroe Township into the city limits of Tipp City.

Council then passed a resolution authorizing the city manager to purchase one 2024 E-One Custom Pumper for the Emergency Services Department from Vogelpohl Fire Equipment Inc. of Erlanger, Kentucky, at a cost not to exceed $834,222.

Council member Ryan Liddy questioned Fire Chief Cameron Haller about why it was determined to be a better choice to purchase a new vehicle rather than refurbish the 2002 Smeal Engine.

According to Haller, the cost to refurbish the 22-year-old engine is approximately $150,000 less than purchasing a new vehicle. Haller also noted that refurbishing the old Smeal Engine will not repair any obscure issues with the engine of the vehicle or the pumper.

Liddy also questioned whether or not this is an urgent replacement. Haller responded by noting that the engine has broken down and been repaired recently and is being monitored.

“I would hate to have to explain to someone who lost a loved one trapped in a car that we were trying to save $150,000,” said Mayor Logan Rogers.

The resolution passed unanimously and according to Haller the department hopes to receive and integrate the new pumper by the end of 2024.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.