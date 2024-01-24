Tuesday Boys Basketball Roundup

Covington’s Tanner Palsgrove shoots against Bethel’s Mike Halleg Tuesday night at Covington. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bethel’s Cameron Ahrens goes up for two points against Covington Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Britton Miller gets a shot off Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bethel’s Mike Halleg drives against Covington’s Britton Miller Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Bryson Hite and Bethel’s Elijah Alberti go up for the jump ball Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — The Covington boys basketball team was able to open a double-digit lead over Bethel in the first half Tuesday night at Covington in TRC action.

But, the Bees battled back in the second half — before Covington finished off the win to gain a split of the season series.

Covington improves to 5-9 overall and 2-6 in the TRC with the win, while Bethel drops to 4-10 overall and 1-7 in the TRC.

Covington had taken a 36-35 halftime lead, but Bethel was able to close the gap to 41-36 after three quarters.

Despite playing three minutes of the fourth quarter without their top two scorers due to fouls, the Bees stayed in the game.

After a Covington miss with a little over a minute remaining, Bethel had the ball with a chance to tie trailing 50-47.

But, an errant pass led to a layup for Tanner Palsgrove and Brogen Angle hit four straight free throws to put the game away for Covington.

The game had gone back-and-forth at the start, with Mike Halleg and Cameron Ahrens combined for all 18 Bethel points.

But, Covington’s Britton Miller hit a shot from near mid-court at the buzzer to give the Buccs a 19-18 lead they would never relinquish.

Covington outpointed Bethel 17-7 in the second quarter to open a double digit lead and held off the Bess at the end for the win. Britton Miller had 11 points for Covington in the opening half, Bryson Hite had nine and Palsgrove added seven points.

That balance continued throughout the game for the Buccs.

Palsgrove, Angle and Miller all scored 13 points.

Hite netted 11 points and Gunner Kimmel had six — all in the first half.

Ahrens paced Bethel with 19 points, Halleg added 17 and Carson Staton added six.

Troy Christian 69,

Milton-Union 37

TROY — The Troy Christian boys basketball team stayed unbeaten in TRC play with a win at the Eagles Nest.

The Eagles led 18-3, 40-12 and 60-29 at the quarter breaks.

Parker Penrod led Troy Christian with 18 points and three assists.

Christian Bausman and Riston Taylor scored 10 points each.

Max Barnishin scored nine points and Frank Rupnik had seven points, five rebounds and five assists.

Ethan Grise had seven points and four assists and Alex Free had five rebounds.

For Milton, Zach Lovin had 12 points and five rebounds.

Wyatt Kimmel had five points and six rebounds, Jacob Grube scored five points and Titus Copp had three assists.

Miami East 56,

Lehman Catholic 47

SIDNEY — Despite a big game from Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary, Miami East was able to get a TRC win on the road Tuesday night.

The Vikings led 19-12, 25-23 and 35-32 at the quarter breaks.

Jacob Roeth had 17 points for the Miami East and Ty Rohrer added 16 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Kamden Wolfe scored 12 points, Connor Apple had six points and two blocked shots and Devon Abshire had three assists.

O’Leary led Lehman with 25 points.

Daniel Carlisle and Turner Lachey scored six points each.

Vandalia-Butler 49,

Troy 34

VANDALIA — The Troy boys basketball team dropped a game at the SAC Tuesday night.

Troy led 6-5 after one quarter, but trailed 15-12 at halftime and 35-21 after three quarters.

Tippecanoe 49,

Stebbins 35

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team avenged its only MVL loss to gain a split in the season series.

The Red Devils led 17-4, 21-18 and 33-25 at the quarter breaks.

Jackson Smith led Tippecanoe with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

C.J. Bailey scored 11 points and and had three assists and Maddox Sivon had 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Preston Zumwalt grabbed five rebounds.

Fairborn 62,

Piqua 51

FAIRBORN — The Piqua boys basketball team dropped a road game in MVL action Tuesday night.

The Indians trailed 23-7, 39-15 and 47-31 at the quarter breaks.

Tate Kuhlman has 22 points and six rebounds and Mickey Anderson had 13 points and four steals.

Romen Medley had 10 points, Isaiah Martin had six points and 12 rebounds and Jay Hancock added three assists.

