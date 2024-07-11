Country Concert issues reminders

FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert has issued the following reminder to festival-goers about pickup procedure and warned against walking in the roadway.

The reminder is as follows:

“Friends, Family and community members, the Barhorst family and Country Concert team is looking forward to a great Country Concert ‘24 experience for everyone, including our surrounding communities.

“We need your help to prevent an avoidable tragedy and that would be someone getting hit by a car walking on the road near Country Concert. Parking, dropping off or picking up anywhere but at designated lots on our property is putting your loved one’s life at risk.

“Please review our plans below and the improvements and reasons to use our lots below. We have Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, Fort Loramie and Osgood firemen and trained personnel directing people in these areas. We want everyone that attends to return home safely with great memories and no one planning a funeral.

“Neighbors inviting people attending Country Concert to park on their property are putting people at risk. Please be patient and follow the direction of safety personnel.

“We’ve put down plenty of stone, planned with our local leaders, again this year to be ready for this amazing amount of fun loving music fans. Thank you!

Country Concert wants festival goers to be safe when leaving

“Country Concert would once again like to express its sincere concern about people walking out of the event to be picked up along the road or at neighbors homes.

The Country Concert has invested a lot of time and money to keep people safe when arriving and leaving the event:

• Installed tunnel under state Route 66 (totally at our expense).

• Installed Elk Fence and two miles of temporary fence, a great expense, to discourage people from walking in or out of our event and keep people out of harm’s way.

• Filled 1.5-acre pond to make room for a free drop off and pickup area that is safe and convenient.

• Hired local fire departments to work late night hours in the free pickup area.

• Many years in a row, we sent letters to the neighbors pleading with them to stop enticing people to walk on or along state Route 66 and Cardo Road.

• In 2022, we installed a 80-foot of culvert to create a new walkway for campers and people getting pick up to reach the tunnel and pick up area safely.

This year, we changed our party bus policy to allow them to pick up their customers in our car parking lot, instead of at the free customer pick up area. This reduced the number of people needing picked up at the pickup location by over 200 people on Thursday alone and made the pickup area safer, easier to enter, with less time to wait.

We review this issue frequently every year this the Shelby County Sheriff Office, Fort Loramie and Osgood Fire Departments to make improvements to prevent a tragedy.

This issue is about preventing an avoidable tragedy, not profit or loss.

We are asking for your cooperation and patience. We have made improvements and under normal circumstances our free pick-up lot and parking lots are empty approximately one hour after the show under normal conditions and circumstances.

There is no reason to get dropped off or picked up along any of these roads. When the event is over each night, traffic is very heavy and it is extremely dangerous to be walking along or crossing these roads. There have been several very close calls and Country Concert does not want anyone to get injured or killed arriving or leaving our event.

If you are dropping off or picking up people in the Church parking lot or at the state Route 66/Cardo Road intersection, or along either road, you are risking your loved one’s lives. We would be heartbroken if some gets hit walking along these roads at night.

Once again, we have a free, convenient and safe place for you to drop off and pick up your friends and family. Thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation with these policies. If we work together everyone will return home safely.

Thank you!

-Country Concert and the Barhorst Family fort”