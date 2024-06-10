County Commissioners hosts regional meeting of commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosted a regional meeting of commissioners across the area at Smith’s Boathouse in Troy on Friday, June 7. Attending were Commissioners from Darke, Shelby, Champaign, Logan and Mercer Counties. Also attending were representatives from the State of Ohio Attorney General, and State Treasurer’s Offices. The County Commissioners of Ohio had representatives address the meeting with current state issues. The commissioners meet together six times per year to keep open communications with neighboring counties.

Courtesy photo | Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer