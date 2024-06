Johnston Farm and Indian Agency was filled with the sounds of Irish and Scottish music by Mike Killian, of Piqua, left to right, Chad Worrell, of Fairborn, Zyndall Moore, of Covington, and Sean Nos, during the “Whaur Aur Ye Frae?” event on June 8 and 9. The musicians performed in the summer kitchen of the John Johnston home and included former and present members of the Irish Drab Band as well as Nos, a solo artist who is former band member that occassionally performs with the band.

Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today