Country Concert to bring ‘best party of summer’

HARDY returns to Country Concert on Saturday, July 13, on the main stage at 10 p.m. Luke Gronneberg | Aim Media Remington Hutson, of Fletcher, poses on a pair of giant sunglasses as her mom, Billie Hutson, takes her photo at Country Concert 2023. Remington is also the daughter of Jason Hutson. Luke Gronneberg | Aim Media

FORT LORAMIE – Country Concert 2024 at Hickory Hill Lakes in Fort Loramie will feature Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and HARDY during its three-day music festival July 11, 12, and 13. A special Wednesday, July 9, night campers’ concert will have Ashley Cooke headlining.

Country Concert is a “carry-in” event that has allowed fans to bring 14-inch coolers with their own beverages and food into the main show area since 1981, said Country Concert’s website. Tickets and camping are still available for the event, with a wide variety of price options to suit every need.

Set to perform on Thursday are: Drake Milligan, 3 p.m., C4 energy saloon; Jo Dee Messina, 4 p.m., main stage; Wyatt McCubbin, 5 p.m., VIP stage; Natalie Uhlenhake, 5 p.m., homegrown honky tonk stage; Ian Munsick, 5 p.m., C4 energy saloon; Trace Adkins, 6 p.m. main stage; Preston Cooper, 7 p.m., VIP stage; Isaac Buschur, 7 p.m., homegrown honky tonk stage; Conner Smith, 7 p.m., C4 energy saloon stage; Riley Green, 8 p.m., main stage; Isaac Buschur 9:15 p.m., VIP stage; Preston Cooper, 9:15 p.m., homegrown honky tonk stage; Wyatt McCubbin, 9:15 p.m., C4 energy saloon stage; Cody Johnson, 10 p.m., main stage.

Performing at Friday’s concert are: USA Karaoke Finals, 3 p.m., C4 energy saloon; Craig Morgan, 4 p.m., main stage; The Small Town Brothers, 5 p.m., VIP stage; Julia Neville, 5 p.m., homegrown honky tonk stage; Anne Wilson, 5 p.m., C4 energy saloon; Big & Rich ft. Gretchen Wilson 6 p.m., main stage; Abby Miller, 7 p.m., VIP stage; The Small Town Brothers, 7 p.m., homegrown honky tonk stage; 49 Winchester, 7 p.m., C4 energy saloon; Dustin Lynch, 8 p.m., main stage; Julia Neville, 9:15 p.m., VIP stage; Abby Miller, 9:15 p.m., homegrown honky tonk stage; Lauren Watkins, 9:15 p.m., C4 energy saloon; Lainey Wilson, 10 p.m., main stage.

On Saturday, set to perform are: Rayne Johnson, 1 p.m., C4 energy saloon; Sara Evans, 2 p.m., main stage; Dasha, 3 p.m., C4 energy saloon; Warren Zeiders, 4 p.m., main stage; 127 North, 5 p.m., VIP stage; Trae Myers, 5 p.m., homegrown honky tonk stage; Kolby Cooper, 5 p.m., C4 energy saloon; Clint Black, 6 p.m., main stage; Trae Myers , 7 p.m., VIP stage; Andi Jo Taylor, 7 p.m. homegrown honky tonk stage; Kameron Marlowe, 7 p.m., C4 energy saloon; Bailey Zimmerman 8 p.m., main stage; Rayne Johnson, 9:15 p.m., VIP stage; 127 North, 9:15 p.m., homegrown honky tonk stage; Ella Langley, 9:15 p.m., C4 energy saloon; HARDY, 10 p.m., main stage.

Country Concert typically welcomes approximately 20,000 fans each of the three days. The concert at Hickory Hill Lakes is located on 500-acres near Fort Loramie. The event, which started in 1981, has a permanent 180-foot stage in a natural amphitheater setting complete with giant video screens. Artists are also playing on two other stages so country music in all its variations can be heard.

To purchase tickets, find answers to frequently asked questions, including seat and camping maps, information on catered meals and hotel/bus packages and a complete listing of times and events, visit https://www.countryconcert.com.