Suspect’s name released in shots-fired incident

TROY — Troy Police have released the name of the suspect who was found dead after allegedly being involved in a shots-fired incident in Troy on Friday, June 28.

Douglas A. Smith, 52, of Troy, according to Troy Police reports and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, is identified as the shooting suspect.

Troy Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Sussex Road at 6:03 p.m. on June 28, when allegedly a domestic incident led to the suspect firing a weapon. Troy Police emphasized the suspect targeted an individual at a Sussex Road residence and there was no active threat to the general public. No one was injured during the Troy shots-fired incident.

Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney told Miami Valley Today they had obtained an emergency warrant for Smith’s arrest for the charges of felonious assault, aggravated menacing and two weapons offenses.

McKinney said later that evening, Fayette County deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle and initiated a stop on U.S. Route 35. The county’s Special Response Team was called in and when they approached the vehicle, they found Smith dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, June 29, at 3 a.m. they received information an armed suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Miami County was possibly traveling through Fayette County. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of U.S. Route 35 East around the Fayette/Greene County line to attempt to locate the vehicle the suspect was last known to be in. Around 3:14 a.m., a deputy located a silver Toyota Tundra traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 35 at approximately mile marker 82. As other deputies were able to respond, they attempted to stop the vehicle around the 90 mile marker. The Tundra continued for approximately one mile before the vehicle finally came to a stop.

Deputies attempted to make contact with the driver over their loud speakers, but received no response. Due to the driver not cooperating, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP). After a short period of having no contact with the driver of the vehicle, a helicopter from the OSP Patrol Aviation Unit responded and was able to get close enough to the vehicle to advise deputies it appeared the driver was slumped over the wheel and had blood coming from of his head area. At that time the deputies and troopers on the ground approached the vehicle and were able to confirm the driver of the vehicle was deceased stemming from a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

An investigation provided the driver, later identified as Smith, was the shooting suspect out of Miami County. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office later responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

“Sheriff Stanforth would like to commend Deputy Ennis, Deputy G. Martin, Deputy Hammock and Deputy T. Martin for their outstanding work during this incident,” said a Facebook post from Fayett County Sheriff’s Office. “ He would also like to extend his appreciation to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol for their assistance.”

McKinney said the incident is still under investigation.