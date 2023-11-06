County gears up for America 250

By Eamon Baird

TROY — A resolution was adopted during the Miami County Commissioners’ Nov. 2 meeting for Miami County to plan, encourage, develop and coordinate the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, and Ohio’s integral role in that event.

Through this resolution, Miami County will contribute to the United States’ semi-quin-centennial celebration and Ohio’s impact during the Revolutionary War and beyond.

“We’re excited to be declared an America 250 Ohio community. We look forward to doing programming and events to help celebrate that,” said Leiann Stewart, executive director of the Miami Visitors and Convention Bureau.

The commissioners also agreed to authorize and sign the following requisitions for vacant positions and one new hire in the Department of Child and Family Services:

• One full-time children services administrator, with a pay rate depending on qualifications.

• Three full-time social services case aid positions, with a pay rate between $17.42 and $24.11 per hour, depending on qualifications.

• Two full-time eligibility referral specialists, with a pay rate of $19.60 to $26.52 per hour, depending on qualifications.

• DeJanae S. Lawrence to start as a social services case aide, with a pay rate of $17.82 per hour. starting on Nov. 6.

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following agenda items:

• A grant to Help America Vote Act funds for $10,000 on behalf of the Miami County Board of Elections. These funds, distributed by the Ohio Secretary of State to BOE agencies, are used to increase cyber-security, physical security, and voter accessibility. Any unused funds from this grant must returned to the Secretary of State by Feb. 2, 2024.

• A winter maintenance agreement with the city of Piqua for winter maintenance jurisdictional responsibilities. Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp explained this agreement is for smaller municipalities and townships to work together to maintain roads during the winter.

“It’s just something that we do to increase efficiency. Often times municipal boundaries jig-jaw around certain things, so we’ll get together with them and basically swap roads,” Huelskamp said.

• A change order No. 4 of the Miami County grandstand rehabilitation project for a decrease of $69,727.13. The new contract is now $3,431,400.12.

“We’re glad to see decreases in reductions,” Commissioner Ted Simmons said.

• To set a bid date to receive bids for the Swailes Road waterline loop project for the Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.