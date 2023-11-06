National Family Caregivers Month events planned

DAYTON — National Family Caregivers Month is recognized every November to honor family caregivers: To raise awareness of family caregiver issues, celebrate their efforts, provide information and education, increase support, and help to reduce feelings of isolation. The Agency offers three free caregiver activities in November:

Caregiver Nature Walk, 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Cox Arboretum MetroPark, 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton. In collaboration with Five Rivers MetroParks, meet inside the Visitor Center’s 5/3 Room before walking the 1/2-mile, paved loop path that goes by highlights of the arboretum. If inclement weather, you can stay inside to learn about Five Rivers MetroParks features, meet some animal ambassadors, and learn about Five Rivers and Area Agency on Aging resources. Bring a water bottle and dress for the weather. Registration requested but drop-ins are welcome.

Caregiver Online Webinar, noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, on Zoom. Why Mourning Change is Necessary – Understanding Grief When the Loss Isn’t Tangible. Guest presenter Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn will discuss how to process internal grief at loss of long-held dreams or plans. With these changes can come feelings of deep sadness, anxiety, fear, anger, or even loss of the sense of self. As a caregiver, you not only need to take care of yourself physically and emotionally, but your dreams, goals, and plans warrant mourning when they need to be set aside or put on pause. Registration required by Nov. 14 in order to receive the Zoom link.

Caregiver Retreat, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. The Good Stuff Foundation of Greenville will conduct sessions for relaxation and stress-reduction techniques involving deep breathing, self-massage, and the power of sound. Additional activities may include a craft and nature walk. Lunch is provided by Oak Street Health. Registration is required by November 10th order to provide enough space and refreshments.

For information or to register for any of the above, contact Caregiver Services Coordinator Mary Hairston at 937-341-6944 or [email protected].