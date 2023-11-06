Hayner plans open house for new Cotner-Hayner Annex

TROY — There is a new venue in Troy for youth groups and scouts to have their meetings and get-togethers. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is offering the use of the Cotner-Hayner Annex with an Open House on Monday, Nov. 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Annex is located behind the Hayner at 22 N. Short St. This is an ideal place for youth group activities like crafts and games or even things that might be a little too noisy to be adjacent business meetings in the Hayner house. Local non-profit and community groups can use the rooms at no charge by making a reservation through Assistant Director, Rachael Boezi.

The purchase of this property was made possible by a generous donation from Cheryl B. and John M. Cotner as well as funds donated by the community to the Friends of Hayner, Inc. The Friends of Hayner Trustees wanted the building to be a comfortable place for youth events, so some renovations were necessary. A generous grant from The Troy Foundation was given to assist with the new ideas. New windows, new flooring and roofing were installed as well as the opening of some walls and fresh paint. Renovation on the property began in February and the Annex is now open for business.

The Annex Open House is an opportunity for youth group leaders and interested parties to stop in and tour the facility. Refreshments will be served and the Hayner staff will be on hand to answer questions. The Cotner-Hayner Annex is available for meetings Monday 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. For more information about booking the Annex, please call the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 937.339.0457 or visit our website at www.troyhayner.org/bookings .