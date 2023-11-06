Revolutionary War Veteran’s grave-marking ceremony planned Nov. 11

To the editor:

If you are looking for a moving and meaningful way to honor a Veteran, please come to the Casstown Cemetery, 1000 N. Children’s Home Road, at 2 pm on Saturday, Nov. 11. There will be a grave marking ceremony for Revolutionary War Patriot, Sergeant Job Liming, who will be honored on that day with all the pageantry deserved by a Patriot who participated in America’s struggle for independence.

The ceremony will be conducted with a rider-less horse, American Revolution Color Guard and Honor Guard in period uniform, a Twenty-One Gun Salute by Frank E. Robinson American Legion Post 586 Honor Guard in uniform, and Taps. A reception will immediately follow at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 Walnut Grove Rd., Troy. The ceremony is sponsored by the Elizabeth Township Historical Society.

Marybeth George

Troy