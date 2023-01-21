County recognizes winning students in art contest

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners recognized four students whose artwork was selected during their “I Love My County Because” art contest during 2022 following their general meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The four students honored include: Valerie Shaw, Bethel Elementary; Taylor Pickett, Bethel High School; Ryver Littlefield, Bethel High School; and Cooper Palivec, Miami East Junior High.

The art contest involved students enrolled in Miami County schools. Students submitted artwork inspired by “I Love My County Because.” From that, the commissioners chose four submissions. These submissions are now displayed on banners around the Miami County Courthouse.

“We are proud of our local students for showing their civic pride through their art,” wrote Commissioner Wade Westfall in a press release. “We encourage everyone to stop by the Courthouse Plaza to see the excellent work by these four students.”

The banners are on display now until Feb. 28. A reception awarding and recognizing the students will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23 during their general session at 1:30 p.m.

During their meeting, the commissioners set the bid date for the Troy-Urbana Road resurfacing project as Thursday, Feb. 16. According to Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp, the project is estimated to cost $1.4 million with $1.12 million utilizing federal funds and the remaining $280,000 utilizing local funds. The project starts at Deweese Road in Troy and will run for about 8.5 miles to the Champaign County line, according to Huelskamp. Huelskamp expects the resurfacing to begin in April or May.

Then, they approved a collective bargaining agreement between the Miami County Communication Center, Board of Miami County Commissioners, Fraternal Order of Police, Ohio Labor Council, Inc. Bargaining Unit (Telecommunicators) through December 2025.

The commissioners also approved usage of 2020 CHIP Grant Program funds for home repair activities on a property on the 200 block of South Third Street in Tipp City for foundation repairs in the amount of $35,150.

The annual meeting of county and township officials was set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. According to Huelskamp, the meeting typically involved discussing the conditions of the roads under county and township maintenance, signs, and upcoming projects, but that nothing is set in stone.

Following the meeting, the Miami County Treasurer Jim Stubbs discussed with the commissioners that there has been an increase in home values across the county due to a market reassessment. According to Stubbs, some of the home values increased by 20% or more which resulted in an increase in property taxes.

Commissioner Ted Mercer was absent from Thursday’s meeting.