First United Methodist Church, Partners in Hope host benefit concert

TROY — The Troy First United Methodist Church is sponsoring a free benefit concert featuring Tawnie Johnson, organ, and Jonathan E. Kampfe, cello, with special guests Sarah Patton and Matthew Latawiec.

The concert will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Franklin St., Troy.

The concert is free to attend and there will be a free-will offering for anyone who feels the call to donate. Any donations made during the free-will offering will go to Partners in Hope, a local non-profit organization that partners with local churches to help those in need.