County record

Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:24 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Jail on West Main Street.

-1:12 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Scot Drive in Piqua. A male subject was cited for possession of marijuana and not having a working license plate light.

THURSDAY

-6:04 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault in the 2000 block of South County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-1:17 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to report of a disturbance/fight in the 1700 block of Woodlawn Drive in Concord Township.

