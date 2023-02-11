County record

Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-1:24 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Jail on West Main Street.
-1:12 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Scot Drive in Piqua. A male subject was cited for possession of marijuana and not having a working license plate light.
THURSDAY
-6:04 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault in the 2000 block of South County Road 25A in Concord Township.
-1:17 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to report of a disturbance/fight in the 1700 block of Woodlawn Drive in Concord Township.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.