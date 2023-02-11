Tipp City Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-7:08 a.m.: sex offense. Officers answered a parent’s questions regarding an incident that had taken place at Tippecanoe Middle School.

WEDNESDAY

-5:17 p.m.: domestic in progress. Officers responded to the 800 block of Westedge Drive on a report of domestic violence.

TUESDAY

-2:31 p.m.: disturbance. Officers responded to a verbal disagreement between a mother and adult son in the 400 block of North Hyatt Street. Officers reported no issue.

-8:32 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a theft in the unit block of Abbott Parkway on a report of a theft of tools from a vehicle on job site.

CRASHES

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on West Walnut Street on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 8:23 a.m.

Allison Nobbe, 20, of Rising Sun, Ind. was backing out of a parking spot on West Walnut Street when she struck the front driver’s side of Mitchell Hahn’s vehicle. It was found that Hahn’s vehicle was parked illegally, 1 foot and 9 inches, from the curb.

• No one was cited in a hit skip crash on Franklin Street on Feb. 5 at 2:31 p.m.

John Wirrig, of Tipp City, reported that his vehicle, which had been parked in the alley where it was struck since 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, was struck in right rear quarter panel by an unknown vehicle.

• Amber Rodeffer, 32, of Troy, was cited with failure to control following a two-vehicle crash on Friday, Feb. 3 at 6:20 p.m. on Main Street and South County Road 25A.

Kory Florence, 25, of Troy, was travelling southbound on County Road 25A and was waiting to make a left turn onto West Main Street when Rodeffer, who was travelling northbound on County Road 25A, struck the front driver’s side of Florence’s vehicle.

Rodeffer continued northbound and was later stopped by another agency and found to be intoxicated at the time of the traffic stop.

• Rachel Hanselman, 18, of Tipp City, was cited with assured clear distance following a two-vehicle crash on Friday, Feb. 3 at 11:18 a.m.

Hanselman was in the left turn/straight lane on Donn Davis Way at the intersection of South County Road 25A when she failed to maintain an assured clear distance from the vehicle driven by Tracey Gaier, 59, of Tipp City, striking the rear end of Gaier’s vehicle.

• Samuel Zank, 17, of Troy, was charged with assured clear distance following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 12:07 p.m.

William Toomey, 51, of Greenville, was stopped at a red light on Donn Davis Way, facing west, in the left turn lane, when Zank failed to assure a clear distance from Toomey’s vehicle, striking the rear end of Toomey’s vehicle causing minor damage.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel