County record

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-6:01 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash with no injuries in the intersection of North State Route 48 and West State Route 185 in Newberry Township.

-8:27 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash with no injuries in the 2900 block of Fenner Road, Concord Township.

MONDAY

-12:35 a.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a fight in the 6100 block of Agenbroad Road, Bethel Township.

-1:00 a.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a fight in the 1700 block of Parker Drive.

-1:32 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash with no injuries in the 2100 block of Peters Road, Concord Township.

-11:31 a.m.: shots fired. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 6600 block of Singer Road, Bethel Township. Individuals shooting the firearms were advised to stop.

-5:39 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries in the 8900 block of North Hetzler Road, Spring Creek Township.

SUNDAY

-8:59 a.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to complaints of fireworks being discharged in the 4500 block of East Loy Road, Lost Creek Township.

-10:41 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash with injuries reported in the 1300 block of South State Route 202, Staunton Township.

-3:28 p.m.: shots fired. Deputies responded to reports of a stray bullet striking the window of a passenger vehicle in the 4300 block of Dinsmore Drive, Bethel Township. The individual who fired the shot claimed fault and the owner of the vehicle did not press charges.

-5:15 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash with no injuries in the 5900 block of North Washington Road, Washington Township.

-6:37 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to reports of a fight in the 3100 block of North County Road 25A, Concord Township.

-10:17 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to reports of a fight in the 9100 block of Bellefontaine Road, Bethel Township.

-10:23 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to reports of a fight in the 1800 block of Edgewood Drive, Concord Township.

SATURDAY

-1:38 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to reports of trespassing in the 8200 block of South State Route 201, Bethel Township and were unable to locate anyone trespassing on the property.

-5:41 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a call in the 2500 block of Ross Road, Bethel Township.

FRIDAY

-9:09 a.m.: shots fired. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 4000 block of Eldean Road, Concord Township.