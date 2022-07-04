West Milton Lions holding July 13 Blood Drive

WEST MILTON – Support the summer blood supply and keep cool with the new “Hit a Double” insulated beverage bottle when you donate at the West Milton Lions Club community blood drive Wednesday, July 13 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 South Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Hit a Double” bottle, while supplies last. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

“Hit a Double” this summer by donating at least twice. All registered donors will be automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game at Great American Ball Park, followed by a Cole Swindell concert, plus $100 in concession stand gift cards.

CBC has new online tools donors can use to save time while they’re helping save lives. Download the new “Donor Time App” from any app store and use it to find blood drives and make an appointment to donate.

Donors can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before they arrive for their blood donation. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Donors using DonorXPress must complete the donation questionnaire on the day they intend to donate and bring a digital or printed copy of their Donor Pass to show at donor registration.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.