American Legion Post 586 awards scholarships

TIPP CITY — On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 issued six $500 scholarships. These scholarships were issued based on need, academic achievements, community involvement and leadership attributes.

Winners include the following:

Emily Burleson will be a senior at the University of Evansville majoring in Health Services Administration. She is interested in obtaining her bachelor’s degree and then pursuing a dual public health and law graduate degree. Her ultimate goal is to work in the field of health law and policy to better our health care system at the administrative level

Victoria Jacobs will be a senior at the University of Dayton majoring in Environmental Biology and Adolescent to Young Adult Education. Her goal is to graduate with both undergraduate degrees and work in high school science education. She plans to attend graduate school in Educational Leadership.

Kayla Mullen will be pursuing a master’s of science degree at the University of Dayton. Her goal is to become a physician’s assistant. She has chosen this route so she can promote health and wellness on a personal level and make a difference in people’s lives.

Cora Purves will be a sophomore at the University of Findlay in Findlay. She will be majoring in the English and Creative Writing programs. Her goal is to work in the literary field as an editor or publisher. She is also interested in writing her own books.

Daniel Shook will be freshman at Hocking College this fall. His goal is to become a park ranger and wild life officer to help conserve nature and teach others about the beauty of the wilderness. His military police training should help him obtain the necessary licensing.

Joy Trimbach will be a freshman a String Arbor University in Michigan this year. Her goal is to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical engineering.