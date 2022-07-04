Troy Kids Triathlon set for July 17

TROY —The 13th annual Troy Kids Triathlon will take place on Sunday, July 17 at the Troy Aquatic Park, located at 460 W. Staunton Dr.

A triathlon is three-in-one race consisting of swimming, biking, and running at the Troy Aquatic Park, Hobart Arena and the bike path, and Troy Memorial Stadium respectively. It is open to children aged 4-14 who are broken into age groups and the distance of the event goes up with age.

Start times among the age groups vary. The 13- and 14-year-olds begin at 7:30 a.m., 11- and 12-year-olds start at 8:30 a.m., 9- and 10-year-olds start at 9:30 a.m., 7- and 8-year-olds start at 10:30 a.m., and 4- through 6-year-olds start at 11:30 a.m. Participants are required to arrive one hour ahead of the estimated start time.

Participants can register ahead of time or the day of the event. Pre-registration is $25, but if the participant has siblings, the cost is $20 per sibling. On July 10th, the cost of registration goes up to $30. To register, visit www.speedy-feet.com. Additional information can be found at www.troykidstriathlon.com

The Troy Kids Triathlon started in 2009 when Director and Creator, Cheryl Chaney, was inspired by a question about raising awareness for the sport.

“I felt I was in a good place to put together something,” said Chaney.

Since its inception in 2009, the event has grown from a local event into a regional one. The first year of the event had 169 participants, and now the event averages 300 a year.

“We get kids [from] as far as Columbus,” said Chaney.

Part of the success is due to the enthusiastic participation from the children.

“We get a lot of repeats and a lot of families with multiple kids. They like it so much,” said Chaney.

As of July 1, 113 children are already signed up while last year’s event had 298.

The Troy Kids Triathlon even inspired a local kids triathlon team to form in 2016. Chaney coaches the team from April to August each year. The team started with seven kids and has now grown to 26 kids.

Another factor of the success is the 70-80 volunteers who help support the event each year.

“Actually, what a triathlon is, is a bunch of chaos that’s controlled by our volunteers. I have the most amazing volunteers. They are so proactive and do so much,” said Chaney.

But more volunteers are always welcome. To volunteer, contact Chaney at: [email protected].

Safety is a priority at the event. All participants must wear a helmet during the biking portion of the triathlon and helmets must fit properly. Younger children can use flotation devices during the swimming portion and children ages 4-6 are permitted to use training wheels during the bicycling section.

Chaney also thanked local businesses and individuals for their contributions, as well as the Troy Recreation Department, Hobart Arena, and Troy Memorial Stadium for providing locations. All proceeds from the event go to Clubhouse Dream Builders, LLC. Clubhouse Dream Builders is a faith-based organization that provides the means for local teenagers to mentor children in a community-focused, after-school program.

As the event continues to grow, Chaney hopes it will inspire these kids to pursue athletics as adults.

“There are more and more colleges who offer Triathlon programs. I hope someday that a participant who participated in the Troy Kids Tri would continue through their school years and beyond because triathlons do not have an age limit,” said Chaney.