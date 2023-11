Cree (Huffman) and Josiah St. Myers

PIQUA — Cree (Huffman) and Josiah St. Myers, of Piqua, are announcing they were happily married on Nov. 17, 2023.

The couple were married by Judge Gary Nasal at the Miami County Courthouse in Troy at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17.

The bride is the daughter of Michelle and John Hoehne, and Brian and Jeanne Huffman. The groom is the son of of Bonnie and Larry Davis.