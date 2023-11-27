Thunder Forge Gaming opens in Tipp City

Thunder Forge Gaming owner Thomas Burton prepares to cut the ribbon celebrating the opening of his business in downtown Tipp City in early November with Mayor Mike McFarland to his left, friends and family by his side, and Tipp City Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Meredith McKee, in front in the dress, conducting the ceremony.

TIPP CITY — Thunder Forge Gaming (TFG), led by owner and gaming enthusiast Thomas Burton, successfully cut the ribbon celebrating the opening of his business in Tipp City.

TFG, located at 30 E Main St. in downtown Tipp City, is now open to the Southwest Ohio gaming community.

Boasting space for 48 players in major trading card games and 16 players in flagship tabletop miniature games, TFG is the ultimate destination for diverse gaming experiences,said a press release from the Tipp City Area Chamber of Commerce. From Pokémon to Warhammer 40,000, TFG provides a dynamic space for gamers to level up their play.

TFG’s commitment to the community is evident in its unique offering, said the release.

“Anything you buy in-store, you can bring back, and we will help you build it, paint it, or play it!” said the Chamber’s press release. This interactive approach transforms gaming into a shared hobby, fostering connections among patrons. Join us and be part of the Thunder Forge Gaming community.

Thunder Forge Gaming, under the leadership of Thomas Burton, a retired USAF veteran, provides a vibrant space for trading card games, tabletop miniature games, and role-playing games in Tipp City. With a commitment to community and shared enjoyment, TFG is the premier hub for passionate gamers.