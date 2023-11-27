St. Boniface holds 27th annual quilt raffle

Members of St. Boniface and St. Mary Parishes, Connie Bonifas, left to right, Deb Tyler, Dolores Latham and Betty Elliott, hold up the Vintage Wedding Ring Quilt they spent many hours working on that will be raffled off on Dec. 27. Submitted photo | St. Boniface Parish

PIQUA — St. Boniface Parish in Piqua is currently holding its 27th annual quilt raffle with the winner to be drawn on Dec. 27.

The 2023 St. Boniface quilt raffle features three following quilts:

• A vintage “Wedding Ring,” donated by Donita Gast; hand-quilted by Connie Bonifas, Betty Elliott, Dolores Latham, and Deb Tyler; and bound by Michelle Patrizio and Janet Lee.

• A “Scrappy” Throw pieced by Janet Lee; tied by Karen Butt; and bound by Connie Bonifas, Betty Elliott and Deb Tyler.

• A Nativity Wall Hanging cross-stitched by Karen Barringer.

Raffle tickets are $1/each or 6/$5. Raffle tickets can be printed from www.piquaparishes.org. They may be purchased online at www.stbonifaceoktoberfest.org or by sending donation to St. Boniface Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua, Ohio 45356. Please include name/phone number and write “quilt” on the envelope. The winning tickets will be drawn on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at St. Boniface bingo.

“Three quilts to win!!!” said a St. Boniface press release. “Winners need not be present to win.”

For additional info, send email to [email protected] or call the parish office at 937-773-1656. Proceeds benefit the parish’s Oktoberfest.