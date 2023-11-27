Wreaths Across America is Dec. 16

DAYTON — National Wreaths Across America Day is set for Saturday, Dec. 16. The annual event brings citizens come together to remember our fallen, honor those who serve, and teach younger generations the value of freedom.

The courage and sacrifice of our military veterans should never be forgotten, said a press release from Dayton Wreaths Across America. The public can show their appreciation and gratitude by joining fellow citizens at Dayton National Cemetery at noon as they lay remembrance wreaths on the headstones of our hometown heroes and recognize their service to our nation.

Citizens will join by saying their names and showing support for the families of the fallen. The Dayton National Cemetery location still asks for public support and assistance in reaching the goal of 60,000 wreaths laid by sponsoring a remembrance wreath and spreading the word. Wreaths can be sponsored by visiting www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the ceremony at Dayton National Cemetery or as a location coordinator and starting a ceremony at a community cemetery should visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.

For more information on how to support the ceremony in Dayton, Ohio, please contact us at [email protected]