Couple celebrate 60th anniversary

TROY — Pastors Michael and Judith (Putney) Magel recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the Troy Country Club.

They were united in marriage June 9, 1962, at the First United Church of Christ in Troy by the Rev. Arthur Decker.

They share one son, Eric (Amy) Magel and one daughter, Michelle (David) Nosker. They have five grandchildren, Branden, Mackenzie, Mallery, Ethan and Ashleigh.

There were 125 gusts who attended the celebration, which included dinner and entertainment. A special surprise was when their granddaughter, Ashleigh, modeled and wore Judi’s “going away” outfit from 60 years ago.