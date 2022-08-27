Tipp City police reports

Tipp City Police log

WEDNESDAY

–7:43 p.m.: crash with injury. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at North Hyatt Street and Comanche Lane. Male arrested for OVI.

–6:20 p.m.: telephone harassment. Reported from the 700 block of Cheyenne Place.

–7:46 a.m.: non-injury crash. Police responded to a non-injury crash in the 5200 block of South County Road 25A.

–7:30 a.m.: fight. A report of a male assaulting a female in a black Dodge Durango in the 1200 block of West Main Street was made.

TUESDAY

–2:44 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Police received a report someone put sugar in the gas tank in vehicle in the 800 block of North Willow Glen Avenue.

-8:55 a.m.: fight. Police received a report of a confused male in the 700 block of Comanche Lane.

-7:48 a.m.: lost/found property. Keys found at Tipp City Park on Parkwood Drive. Keys booked into evidence with no owner information.

-6:05 a.m.: loud noise/music complaint. Police responded to a complaint of dogs barking in the 300 block of Chevington Chase.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel