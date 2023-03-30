Court finds Tavern Building ‘not in imminent risk’

By Matt Clevenger

TROY — Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy M. Wall has issued a decision related to a hearing held Wednesday, March 29, regarding the condition of the Tavern Building located on West Main Street.

In the decision, which was issued at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, Wall determined the building “is not in imminent risk of collapse,” and ordered the property owner to “shore up the busted header and sagging bricks on the south wall” no later than Friday, March 31.

Wall also ordered debris piles created by recent demolition work to be placed on-site in roll-off trash containers, and ordered that structural engineers hired by the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance should be allowed access to inspect the Tavern Building. Wall also ordered structural engineers for either side should also be allowed to inspect neighboring buildings on both sides of the Tavern Building.

“We will be monitoring compliance with Judge Wall’s orders, which we believe are in the best interest of the community at this time,” Troy Mayor Robin Oda said in a city of Troy press release on Thursday, March 30. “We will also be completing our own structural engineering analysis in anticipation of the Tuesday, April 4, court hearing on the city’s injunction against the property owner.”