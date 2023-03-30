M-U grad signs with Browns

By Mike Ullery

[email protected]

WEST MILTON — Wes Martin is back! The Milton-Union High School graduate has signed to play for the Cleveland Browns.

Martin said that he is happy to be back in Ohio, where it all started.

The 6-foot 3-inch, 315 pound, offensive lineman signed a one-year deal with the Browns, bringing him full circle, back to the state where he was born and raised.

“It’s awesome,” said Martin,” Obviously, Ohio is where my football career started, where I learned to play the game, and played for the first 18 years of my life.”

Following his graduation from Milton-Union High School in 2014, Martin elected to play for Indiana University before being drafted by the Washington Redskins in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Now that he is under contract to the Browns, Martin will spend the coming months learning hid new team’s system while conditioning for the upcoming summer training camp.

One familiar face in the Browns organization will be Bill Callahan, Cleveland’s offensive line coach.

“I’ve played under him before,” said Martin, “I’m familiar with his terminology and his verbiage.”

When training camp begins, Martin will be competing for one of 53 roster spots. Being back in Ohio, he has a strong family backing and support.

For Martin, the competition is what it is all about.

“It’s another opportunity,” said Martin, “This one happens to be in a really good location for me.”