Troy Truck Yard returns Friday, April 28

TROY — The Troy Truck Yard event, a pop-up outdoor concert featuring food trucks and fun, is returning for 2023. The concert, featuring party pop band the Naked Karate Girls, will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at the parking lot at South Walnut and East Franklin. Local food trucks will be on site selling food and beverages.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to stop by this free event, sponsored by the Troy Chamber of Commerce and the City of Troy, for an evening of music, food, and fun!