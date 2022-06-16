Covington BOE authorizes workstation purchases

COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education met Wednesday, June 15 for their regular monthly meeting.

During the Superintendent’s Report, the district approved the purchase of K-6 teacher workstations and 6-8 computer lab monitors from Mobiletek Services for $26,675.

“This is their [teachers and administrators] recommendation for providing the teaching staff with what they need to stay up with our one-to-one program and make sure they’re providing the best services they can,” said Superintendent Gene Gooding.

Also approved was the purchase of a new set of Junior High football uniforms for $9,808 from Riddell.

The board approved the Treasurer’s Report which included temporary appropriations totaling $3,746,568 for use during the beginning of the 2023 fiscal year. That number is based on 25% of the 2022 permanent appropriations. Actual figures will be adjusted in the fall. The Treasurer’s Report also included the May 2022 financial reports and supplemental appropriations for the 2022 year.

The board gave commendations to Covington High School Freshman, Elyza Long, who qualified for the state track meet in the 3200-meter race.

Donations to the district, totaling $5,850, were accepted. The large majority of this month’s donations were towards athletic programs.

Recipients of the Covington Scholarship Fund and Felger Scholarship were approved. Recipients include Holly Beasley, Beth Kuether, Sarah Slusher, Ayden Rench, Jensen Wagoner, Emily Schafer, Megan Naylor, Tyler Alexander, Owen Rawson, Emmaline Kiser, Claudia Harrington, Amaya Franke, Ethan Kendig, Yelena Weaver, Kierra Hinnegan, and Krystal Latimer.

During new business, the board broached the discussion of Lifewise Academy being implemented for the 2022-2023 school year.

LifeWise is a religious, release time program that has been recently implemented at schools in across Ohio. The program takes advantage of a 1952 Supreme Court decision, Zorach v. Clauson, which allows for students to attend religious programs during the school hours provided they are opt-in, off school property, and privately funded.

Covington is considering approval of the program for the start of next year.

Students enrolled in LifeWise will miss one special (art, library, gym, or music) per week to attend. The district is looking at ways to minimize the number of each special missed for students before considering the program for a vote.

“It will depend heavily on the number of students enrolled,” said Principal Josh Meyers, “and ideally, students will never miss the same special consecutively.”

Meyers also noted that as of yet, no teacher has objected to the program.

The board then adjourned to executive session to discuss pending legal matters. No further action was taken. The next Covington Board of Education meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m.