COVINGTON — The Covington Board of Education (BOE), on Wednesday, July 19, approved several contracts, amendments to current employee contracts, as well as an alternative learning plan for students to make-up days when school is called-off for various reasons such as bad weather.

According to meeting minutes, BOE members approved the following recommended from the treasurer’s report:

• The June 2023 financial reports including 4th quarter budgetary reports.

• Federal grants and approval to establish special cost centers for year 2024:

• Establish petty cash and change funds for school year 2023-2024

In other business, Hoelzle offered congratulations to Nigella Reck for being named a First Team All-American by the NFCA and the EIS. Nigella Reck and Meg Rogers are both now on the top 10 softball record boards at the state level in several categories.

Also at the July 19 meeting, a motion was passed to approve the following:

• The acceptance of the following donations: from Jason Meyer, for scholarship donation of $500; the Miami County Foundation, for first and second grade seating in the amount of $1,342; Culver’s, $196 for the FFA program; Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, for the Business Professionals of America National Convention in the amount of $200; Optimist, for the teacher appreciation cookout, $350; Bucc Boosters, for junior high cheer uniforms, $3,500; Robert Brumbaugh Softball Program $500.

• The transportation handbook for school year 2023-2024;

• The athletic handbook for school year 2023-2024;

• The agreement for the cross country team to use the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 73.575 acres of land for training and cross country meets;

• A contract for preparing financial statements;

• An agreement with K-12 Business Consulting;

• An agreement with the Montgomery County Educational Service Center;

• A contract with No Name Athletics for training services from noon till 4 p.m. every day school is in session during the school year;

• Extended Warranty Service Agreement with ElitAire;

• The use of on-line lessons or “blizzard bags” as part of the district’s make-up day plan

A resolution was introduced by Board President Lee Harmon and was moved to passage to provide online learning opportunities for Covington students in-lieu-of attendance on such days of closure.

The BOE approved the plan for alternative make-up of calamity days to allow students of the district to access and complete classroom lessons in order to fulfill up to a maximum of the number of hours that are the equivalent of three school days because of the closing of schools for any of the reason specified in the ORC.

The following other resolutions were also approved:

• For the certified and classified recommendations for a contract with a fifth- and sixth-grade intervention teacher

• Supplemental contracts for school year 2023-2024;

• Accept the resignation of Jason Roberts as the eighth-grade boys’ basketball coach effective immediately;

• Approve numerous classified supplemental contracts for school year 2023-2024;

• Several personnel changes;

• Approval of school psychologist contract with Jim Meyer, school psychologist, for a term of one year effective Aug. 1.

In other business, the following items were discussed: Outdoor learning area, new bus, PTO, vestibule, strategic planning

BOE members then went into an executive session to discuss compensation of public employees.

Upon members returning from the executive session, an amended superintendent contract with Superintendent Joseph Hoelzle was approved. The contract, which will be effective Aug. 1, amends his contract to increase the salary of the superintendent by 4% with such increase to be effective Aug 1.

According to meeting minutes, this Amendment shall not be construed as a new employment contract with the Superintendent nor an extension of the termination date of the existing contract.

Also approved, was an amended treasurer contract, to increase the salary of the treasurer by 4% in section 4 of the Contract with such increase to be effective Aug. 1. All other provisions of the contract for employment shall remain unchanged by this amendment, said meeting minutes. This amendment shall not be construed as a new employment contract with the treasurer nor an extension of the termination date of the existing contract.

During the public open forum, according to meeting minutes, Kelli Simon asked if Covington Schools uses the Panorama Program. Superintendent Dr. Joseph Hoelzle told her Covington Schools do not use the Panorama Program.

BOE member Jim Rench was absent at the meeting. The next meeting is Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 5:30 p.m.