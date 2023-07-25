By Matt Clevenger

CASSTOWN — Members of the Miami East Local Schools Board of Education heard updates on several summer projects during their regularly scheduled monthly meeting held on Monday, July 24.

“Summer inspections are occurring across the campus in anticipation of the students and staff arriving in August,” superintendent Dr. Daniel Kaffenbarger said. “During the month of July, items such as the bleachers, boilers, elevators and buildings are inspected.”

Board members also heard an update on the district’s field turf replacement project.

“Almost all of the excavation and sub-grading has been completed,” Dr. Kaffenbarger said. “We’re expecting to receive pad and turf deliveries this week.”

Pad and turf installation will start at the end of the week, he said. “They’ve encountered 12 weather days, but they still expect to meet the completion deadline of August 14.”

The flooring replacement project, which will include 14 classrooms, is expected to be finished ahead of schedule, and the district is now entering the fifth phase of its LED lighting project.

“They continue to make progress on the LED lighting,” Dr. Kaffenbarger said. “Many sections of the high school have already been completed, including the gymnasium.”

Board members also approved an additional five days of paid training time for transitioning for incoming superintendent Eric Hughes, who is scheduled to take over the superintendent position before the board’s next meeting, and voted to accept the resignation of assistant marching band director Chris Weddle.

The board also voted to approve a sponsorship, marketing rights, naming rights and services agreement with Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center for the term of August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2026.

“Previously, it was a five-year agreement,” district treasurer Alex Hix said. “They provided us with $50,000 for marketing and sponsorship, and paid for the athletic trainer completely. Now, that’s not the case, and instead of receiving $50,000 we have to pay just over $100,000 for the three-year period.”

“Part of it’s just a change in how they’ve been able to do things on their end,” Hix said. “We’ve explored other options, such as Kettering Health and things like that that weren’t viable options.”

“It’s been a process,” he said, “but we’re appreciative to continue the partnership.”

In other business, board members also thanked Dr. Kaffenbarger for his service as superintendent.

“Thanks Dan, for holding down the fort,” board president Mark Iiames said. “We appreciate it very much.”

“Your guidance has been immensely helpful,” Iiames said. “We’re very thankful for that.”

Board members adjourned their meeting to enter an executive session for the purpose of preparing for, conducting, or reviewing negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees concerning their compensation or other terms and conditions of their employment.

The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.