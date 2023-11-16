Covington BOE seeks applicants for newly open seat

COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education (BOE) seeks applicants to fill the unexpired term of board member Lee Harmon, who resigned effective Nov. 22, 2023.

The board will begin interviewing candidates soon and must name a replacement within 30 days of the resignation. The newly appointed member will serve until Dec. 31, 2025.

Current Board President Lee Harmon, first elected in 2009, submitted his resignation from the board during its Nov. 15, regular meeting.

Harmon was recently elected mayor of the village of Covington and will serve in that role beginning in January.

“We are incredibly grateful to Lee Harmon for his 14 years of service to Covington Schools and his unwavering commitment to the students, staff and community,” said Dr. Joseph Hoelzle, district superintendent, in a press release from the school district.

Those interested in serving on the Covington Exempted Village School District BOE should submit a written letter of interest to Hoelzle ([email protected]) by Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. According to Ohio law, people serving on Ohio school boards must be at least 18 years old, district residents and registered voters. The board will interview interested applicants during a special session and decide on the replacement at its next regular meeting, Wednesday, Dec. 15. Covington Exempted Village School District serves approximately 800 students in the village of Covington and Newberry Township.