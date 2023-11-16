Hayner Drawing Room series features Dr. Kevin Nordstrom, viola, and Ming-Li Liu, piano

Nordstrom Courtesy | Troy-Hayner Cultural Center Liu Courtesy | Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY — The Drawing Room Chamber Concert Series will present an exceptional voila and piano concert on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Dr. Kevin Nordstrom and Ming-Li Liu will be performing their favorite pieces. This free series is an intimate experience that allows concert musicians the opportunity to speak directly to the audience about what inspires them about their selections. The series is free to the public and an excellent opportunity for students of music to gain new perspective on their instruments from professional musicians.

On viola is Dr. Nordstrom, an active performer, composer, educator and scholar. He is currently viola instructor at Wright State University as well as Lecturer of Viola at the University of Louisville. He has also served on the faculties of Earlham College, Indiana University East, Xavier University, and Miami University Hamilton. He is the creator of The Great Composers Podcast, found on iTunes. The podcast discusses the life and history of Bach, Beethoven, Kreisler and more. He holds a Bachelor of Music degree from The University of North Texas, and the degrees of Master of Music, Artist Diploma, and Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music where his secondary studies were in music history. He is co-founder of the Aurelian Trio with whom he performs regularly. He performs on a rare American viola made in 1893 by Jerome Bonaparte Squier. Squier, was known as the “American Stradivari,” but made only a handful of violas. It is a rare treat to hear this instrument.

Accompanying him on piano is Ming-Li Liu. Liu has earned two master’s degrees, one in solo piano performance and one in collaborative piano. She is currently pursuing her doctoral degree in piano performance at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. She has won numerous awards in Taiwan and the United States, such as the 2019 Wideman Piano Competition, and took first prize in the chamber music category in the 2022 Gershwin Music Competition. She was awarded first prize for concerto performance in Rong-Hsin Music Competition and was the winner of the Soochow University Concerto Competition. In 2023 she gained first prize at the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music Chamber Music Competition.

This concert series takes place on the last Tuesday of most months in the school year. It is hosted by Steven Aldredge who is Music Director of Opera at Wright State University and is a collaborative pianist and composer in his own right.

The Drawing Room Chamber Concert series is presented free to the public through the generosity of the citizens of Troy, our loyal sponsors and the Friends of Hayner members. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the good folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org .