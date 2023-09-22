Covington boys, Milton-Union’s Fogle take top honors at TRC tournament

Covington’s Cameron Haines led the Buccs to the TRC tournament and league title with a 76 Thursday. Milton-Union’s Colin Fogle was TRC tournament medalist and Player of the Year. Lehman Catholic’s Isabel Flores finished second overall in the TRC girls tournament Thursday with a 91.

PIQUA — The Covington boys golf team finished off a perfect season in the Three Rivers Conference at the conference tournament at Echo Hills Thursday and Milton-Union’s Colin Fogle earned Player of the Year Honors with Covington coach Bill Wise named Coach of the Year.

Covington finished 21-0 overall, Lehman was second at 17-4, Bethel was third at 16-5, Miami East was fourth at 12-9, Milton-Union was fifth at 9-12 and Troy Christian was seventh at 3-18.

On Thursday, Covington was first with a 318.

Covington scores were Cameron Haines 76, Matt Dieperink 79, Sam Grabeman 79, Brodie Manson 84, Bryson Hite 85 and Connor Humphrey 86.

Lehman was second with 323.

Cavalier scores included Henry Petersen 77, Noel Petersen 78, Jack Williams 79, Shane Frantz 89, Nick Wright 90 and CJ Olding 99.

Bethel was third with 331.

Bees scores included Mike Halleg 78, Josh Fiery 84, Ben Sonnanstine 84, Logan Norris 85, Gabe Veldman 95 and Ethan Tallmadge 103.

Miami East shot 343.

Viking scores were Connor Apple 80, Camren Monnin 85, Fletcher Norris 89, Keidin Pratt 89, Owen Haak 91 and Brody Antonides 97.

Milton-Union shot 354.

Fogle was tournament medalist with 74.

Other Bulldog scores were Zach Lovin 86, Keaton Jones 96, Austin Hodkin 98 and Brian Wooddell 109.

Troy Christian shot 407.

Eagles scores included Gabe Barhorst 92, Goldie Miller 98, Connor Tipton 105, Luke Harris 108, Trevor Phillips 112 and Harley Strayer 115.

GIRLS

Riverside went unbeaten to win the girls title.

Miami East finished second at 7-5, Bethel was third at 6-6, Milton-Union fourth a 3-9 and Covington was fifth at 2-10.

Lehman Catholic’s Isabel Flores shot a 91 Thursday to finish second overall at the tournament.

Bethel finished second as a team with a 430 total.

Bees scores were Paige Kearns 93, Kyreigh Thornton 111, Ava Tallmadge 113, Ayva Myers 113 and Scarlet Chen 142.

Miami East was third with a 454.

Viking scores included Jadyn Bair 105, Bianca Stevens 115, Addison Jennings 115, Sophie Minnich 119, Addison Register 123 and Evelyn Potter 133.

Covington finished fourth with 458.

Bucc scores were Amie Burtrum 113, Bella Batdorf 114, Kata Stephen 114, Kila Stephen 117 and Calleigh Edgell 118.

Milton-Union was fifth with 489.

Bulldog scores were Addison Case 114, Scarlet Crowe 115, Rachel Beetley 129 and Emersyn Freisthler 131.