Troy football player Owen Zickafoose, 33, and Piqua’s Wyatt Marrs, 25, show solidarity for the Upper Valley Career Center in spite the school long-time rivalry, Ohio’s oldest, with the Piqua vs Troy game on the line tonight at Troy Memorial Stadium. The rivals were posing as part this week’s “Start with Hello” program at the career center. The program is to promote inclusion, unity, and solidarity to help all kids feel included.