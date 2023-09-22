Search warrant nets 3 arrests, drugs, cash

Burnett Rogan Ramon

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

PIQUA — A narcotics search warrant executed by the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team (TRT) in the city of Piqua resulted in the arrest of three people and the confiscation of drugs and cash Friday morning.

According to Piqua Police Deputy Chief Marty Grove, on Friday, Sept. 22, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the Piqua Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at 400 block of West High Street in Piqua. The entry and securing of the location was accomplished by utilizing the services of the TRT.

As a result of the search warrant, the following three people were arrested and are incarcerated at the Miami County Jail:

• James E. Burnett, 51, of Piqua, is charged with possession of fentanyl, a fourth-degree felony; possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He is also charged with having physical control of vehicle while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Pamela J. Rogan, 47, of Piqua, is charged with trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony;

• Justin J. Ramon, 27, of Piqua, is charged with trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Additional charges are being reviewed and may be filed at a later date, Grove said.

This warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Piqua Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Piqua. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens.

The Piqua Police Department encourages the public to continue to communicate these type of concerns with police. Anyone with information about drug activity is asked to contact the Piqua Police Department at 937-778-2027.